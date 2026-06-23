Kaagapay portal launched for donation transparency

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 and local social welfare advocates are promoting the newly launched Kaagapay Donations Portal, the National Government’s official online platform aimed at ensuring secure and transparent charitable giving.

The online portal connects donors with beneficiaries across the country. Through the platform, individuals and organizations can send assistance directly to DSWD disaster response operations, DSWD-managed centers and residential care facilities and accredited social welfare and development agencies.

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said during the Kapihan sa PIA forum on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the platform was designed to provide transparency and make the donation process easier for both local and international donors.

The portal, she said, addresses concerns over unverified fundraising drives and uncertainty about where donations end up.

“The DSWD is one of the agencies that constantly receives donations during disasters and we have also noticed that many people want to donate just about anywhere. There are also many donation campaigns where we do not know where the donations actually go,” Lucero said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“To make it easier for the public, especially kind-hearted individuals, the Kaagapay online platform was created to streamline the process, track donations and show that we are accountable for them. Most importantly, it ensures that reports are available regarding the recipients,” she added.

Building public trust

According to Lucero, the platform allows donors to monitor contributions and helps strengthen public confidence in organized donation campaigns.

The portal also provides a centralized channel where donors can identify legitimate recipients and support programs managed or accredited by the DSWD.

Supporting the initiative is My Refuge House Ministry, led by executive director Rose Ann Ababa. The organization echoed the call for responsible and accountable channels for charitable giving.

My Refuge House Ministry has been an active partner in community welfare programs and supports efforts that promote transparency in handling donations.

The DSWD expects the Kaagapay Donations Portal to encourage more people and organizations to contribute through verified channels while ensuring that assistance reaches intended beneficiaries.

The agency said the platform also enhances accountability by providing documentation and reports on the distribution of donations. / BEJAY CHEN TABAYAG, BENEDICTO COLLEGE INTERN