‘Kabayan’ cancels some sea trips from Cebu

SEVERAL sea trips from Cebu have been canceled since Sunday, December 17, 2023, due to the effects of “Kabayan,” which weakened into a tropical depression Monday, December 18, 2023.

Among those canceled were trips from Cebu to Ormoc, Hilongos, Tubigon, Talibon, Tagbilaran, Surigao, Calbayog, Mintac, Nasipit, Iloilo, Ubay, San Carlos, Escalante, and to Sagay City.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG 7) said the trips will resume once the weather and sea condition improve.

As of 10 a.m., the center of Kabayan was located in the vicinity of Caraga, Davao Oriental.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Kabayan has weakened into a tropical depression and has made landfall over Manay town in Davao Oriental.

The tropical depression was packing 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

Kabayan was “almost stationary,” said Pagasa.

Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 1 in several areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao due strong winds that may bring “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

Under TCWS 1 were the southern portion of Palawan (Sofronio Española, Brooke's Point, Bataraza, Balabac, Rizal, Quezon, Narra) including Cagayancillo Islands in Luzon; and Southern Leyte, Leyte, the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao), the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes), Cebu including Camotes Islands, Bantayan Islands, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental and Guimaras in the Visayas.

Also under TCWS 1 were Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Manay, Caraga, Tarragona, Lupon, Banaybanay, Boston, Cateel), Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao City, the northern portion of Cotabato (Arakan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Matalam, Antipas, Magpet, Libungan, Pigkawayan), the northern portion of Maguindanao (Buldon, Barira, Matanog, Parang, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura), the western and central portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Mutia, Piñan, Dapitan City, Sibutad, La Libertad, Rizal, Siocon, Baliguian, Gutalac, Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan), the western and central portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Labangan, Tukuran, Aurora, Sominot, Ramon Magsaysay, Tambulig, Dumingag, Mahayag, Josefina, Molave, Vincenzo A. Sagun, Guipos, Dimataling, Dumalinao, Lakewood, Dinas, San Pablo, Tigbao, Tabina, Kumalarang, Lapuyan, Pitogo, Margosatubig, San Miguel, Bayog, Pagadian City), Zamboanga Sibugay, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur in Mindanao.

Pagasa said earlier that Kabayan will bring rains with gusty winds to Central Visayas, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental, while the rest of Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan declared no classes in all elementary, secondary and tertiary public and private schools in the town Monday, December 18, 2023.

"Dili nato gusto i-risgo o isa alang-alang ang health and safety sa tanang estudyante ug magtutudlo sa Cordova," he said in a statement on Sunday, December 17. (EHP/LMY)