Kadaugan sa Mactan in Lapu-Lapu to continue despite ongoing crisis

DESPITE the ongoing energy crisis triggered by the Middle East tensions, the 505th Kadaugan sa Mactan will proceed as scheduled, with only the Sadsad sa Kadaugan canceled to conserve resources, Lapu-Lapu City officials said.

Department of Education Secretary Edgardo “Sonny” Angara will serve as the guest of honor for the historic celebration.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King Chan announced Angara’s participation on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the City Government’s regular flag-raising ceremony, assuring the public that the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan will happen as planned.

City Tourism Office (CTO) head Garry Lao said the City Government will continue hosting the “Lapu-Lapu Got Talent” competition, even as some events are scaled down to manage the crisis.

“The Sadsad Festival is the only event we canceled because of the crisis. The barangays understood since organizing it would require paying for fuel in fetching dancers and participants,” Lao said in Cebuano.

Sadsad Festival is a street dancing competition participated in by the barangays. It has four categories: Best in Ritual Showdown, Best in Street Dance, Best in Reyna Bulakna and Best in Datu Lapu-lapu.

Nightly activities

Lao said nightly activities will continue through April 27, noting the City Government will only provide the stage, sound, lighting and venue without incurring additional expenses.

The grand opening on Friday, April 10, showcased stalls, hotels and restaurants at the Liberty Shrine.

For the first time, the Provincial Government will participate with a booth during the festivities.

Bisaya artists are expected to perform during the event, highlighting local talent while keeping festival expenses manageable for the City.

Chan said vlogging couple Shaun Pelayo and Crissa “Habibi” Liaging will reprise their roles as Datu Lapulapu and Reyna Bulakna for the second consecutive year.

Lao said the CTO reached out to the actors, noting that the personalities are reliable and properly execute the director’s instructions. Belgian-Filipino model Kevin Lahousse will also continue to portray Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan for the reenactment. / DPC