Kadaugan sa Mactan job fair records over 200 instant hires

NEARLY 1,000 jobseekers participated in the “Kadaugan sa Mactan Local and Overseas Job Fair 2026” in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The event drew hundreds of applicants seeking employment opportunities both in the country and abroad.

Final reports from the City Public Employment Service Office (Peso) showed that 516 applicants registered for local employment. This consisted of 217 males and 299 females.

Among them were nine displaced workers from a locator at the Mactan Export Processing Zone 2. They were already included in the total number of local applicants.

Overseas applicants

For overseas employment, 420 applicants signed up, with 196 males and 224 females. The event recorded a total of 936 registrants.

Peso officer-in-charge Kim Francisco said in his opening speech that 5,727 employment opportunities were made available to jobseekers during the fair. These came from 32 local employers and eight overseas recruitment agencies.

“Look around you. We are not just in an open field; we are on a battlefield of opportunity. We are celebrating the ‘Kadaugan sa Mactan’ — a victory that defined the Filipino spirit as one that never bows down,” Francisco said.

“To our job seekers: This is your moment. Be bold. Show them the warrior within,” he added.

On-the-spot hires

Overall, the job fair recorded 206 on-the-spot hires for local positions, including 87 males and 119 females.

While overseas recruitment agencies participated in the event, these companies did not conduct on-the-spot hiring because applicants must undergo further screening and processing.

The job fair was held as part of the annual Kadaugan sa Mactan celebration to expand employment opportunities and support jobseekers in Lapu-Lapu City and nearby areas. / DPC