Kagudoy Road opens to motorists

MOTORISTS and commuters can now access Kagudoy Road in Lapu-Lapu City after the original route was opened by the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) office on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

Kagudoy Road in Barangay Basak was temporarily closed from all public and private vehicles last Sept. 20 to ensure the safety of passing motorists while drainage works were ongoing.

CTMS field inspector Roderick Daño, in a phone interview on Saturday, Nov. 2 confirmed that the temporary road closure was lifted and the road is now open to traffic.

“Traffic has now been opened and is back to normal to all motorists coming from Barangays Marigondon and Subabasbas passing through Kagudoy Road in Basak,” said Daño in Cebuano.

“Currently, there are no problems at all because this has always been the usual route for all motorists,” he added.

The CTMS officer ensured that there are no debris from the ongoing construction in the area and that road conditions are safe and smooth for driving.

Adjustments

Days after the reopening of the Kagudoy Road, the CTMS office put out traffic barricades used as “separation” guides for motorists, Daño said.

A portion of the Aviation Road is temporarily closed where orange jersey barriers are in place.

Daño said this measure is intended for motorists who are still not used to the reopening of the original route.

“We assess the situation and, if we see any motorists getting confused, we make sure to explain and guide them back to the correct route,” said Daño.

Directional signages are also set up indicating that both public and private vehicles heading to Kagudoy Road can now use the route.

Additionally, four CTMS personnel are deployed in the area to manage traffic and attend to motorists who are adjusting to the old traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the CTMS office has implemented a “stop and go traffic” in Barangay Babag where ongoing drainage installations are also currently being carried out. / DPC