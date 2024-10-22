Kagudoy Road to reopen before November

TRAFFIC officials in Lapu-Lapu City eye to reopen the Kagudoy Road in Barangay Basak on or before Oct. 30, 2024, which has been temporarily closed for drainage work for almost a month.

Meanwhile, several commuters and drivers expressed mixed reactions on the ongoing road closures, citing income loss and inconvenience.

City Traffic Management Office (CTMS) head Mario Napule in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Oct. 22, said the road leading to Kagudoy Road is expected to reopen on or before Oct. 30.

“They (CTMS personnel) are the ones who said that before Oct. 30 it will be accessible to alleviate our problems,” said Napule in Cebuano.

SunStar Cebu reported on Sept. 21 that Napule recommended the temporary closure of the roads to ensure and expedite the construction process of the ongoing drainage project.

Napule admitted that there were a lot of complaints about the minor inconvenience but the road closure was necessary for public safety.

“There are many complaints, but if we do not close down the road, the mixer will prevent motorists from passing. That’s why we looked for a way to not delay the traffic,” said Napule in Cebuano.

The route implemented a two-lane way at the Aviation Road that previously had one-way traffic.

Furthermore, the implementation managed by at least six CTMS personnel allowed motorists heading to Kagudoy Road the option to turn right which led to the area.

Once the road going to Kagudoy is reopened, old routes will be back to normal, said Napule.

Charmae Booc, a student studying at a private university in Cebu who comes home every once in a while in Lapu-Lapu City, told SunStar Cebu that the road closure affected her travel time, especially in the morning.

“I have to allot extra time to prevent being late to class. Since the road (Kagudoy Road) is closed, the Aviation Road has become even more congested due to the fact that it has become a two-way road,” said Booc.

Booc added that it inconvenienced commuters whose usual drop-off spot is by the road closure.

She said that vans-for-hire no longer pass that route. Jason Congreso, a motorcycle driver, echoed Booc’s concerns. “Para nako medyo nahasol gamay…Malangay gihapon sa oras pero wa man ko’y mahimo paabot lang mi,” said Congreso.

Meanwhile, Henry Dungog, a motorcycle driver who ply the streets of Barangay Pajac said in a separate interview that traffic congestion has affected his income.

However, Dungog said that he prefers the new route as it allows him to access the roads going to Barangay Pajac through the Aviation Road.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to the Department of Public Works and Highways Cebu 6th District Engineering’s Office for details on the ongoing drainage project in the area but has not yet responded as of press time. / DPC