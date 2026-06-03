KAIA goes viral worldwide with ‘Take Down’ performance

FILIPINO girl group KAIA is gaining international attention after clips of their live performance of “Take Down” and original song “You Did It” went viral on social media.

The performances, taken from their recent Backyard Live Spotlight appearance, showcased the group’s live vocals, harmonies and stage presence, earning praise from fans across P-pop and K-pop communities. One viral post reportedly surpassed two million views, with many calling the group “criminally underrated.”

Composed of Angela, Charice, Sophia, Alexa and Charlotte, KAIA debuted in 2022 and has built a reputation as one of the Philippines’ strongest live-performing girl groups.

The viral moment comes shortly after the group’s participation in the Asean–Korea Music Festival: ROUND in Philippines 2026, where they represented the Philippines alongside local and Korean artists.

KAIA also joined fellow P-pop acts HORI7ON and 1st.One for “Sulong,” the festival’s official theme song celebrating unity and cultural exchange through music.

Many fans view the group’s recent success as another sign of P-pop’s growing presence on the global stage. / PR S