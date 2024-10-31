KaiRain's best moments that remain after 'PBB'

The country’s most popular reality show, “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB),” wrapped up its latest season on Oct. 26, 2024 crowning Sofia “Fyang” Smith as the newest Big Winner.

For 100 days, “PBB Gen 11” delivered a rollercoaster of emotions, from tears to laughter, keeping viewers of all ages hooked. Many netizens even hailed it as the season with the most dynamic and diverse lineup of housemates.

Amid the show’s success, the iconic yellow house became the backdrop for a budding friendship between two Cebuanas, Rain Celmar (second place) and Kai Montinola (fourth place). Dubbed the “KaiRain” duo, the two connected deeply inside the house, capturing the hearts of fans both locally and internationally. As their fellow housemates put it, “When there is S(kai), there is Rain” — a clever wordplay that perfectly encapsulates the bond between them, much like how the sky and rain are inseparable.

Here are some of the most memorable moments of the show’s beloved duo:

Soulmates from the start