Kakai Bautista proud to be single and child-free

Comedienne Kakai Bautista shared that at 48, she is proud to be single and without children.

During her guest appearance on “I-Listen with Kara David,” Bautista said her personal experiences and observations about the world have influenced her decision to remain unmarried.

“I just woke up one morning and realized that you can be okay even without getting married. I said, if the Lord really wants me to get married, He will make it happen. He will move something in my life,” she said.

The singer-actress added that she is already content with having a companion.

“I just want a companion, someone I can share moments with. If he wants us to get married, then we will. If not, then we won’t,” she said.

As for not having children, Bautista said her childhood experiences played a significant role in her decision. She also cited environmental concerns and her worries about the challenges children face in today’s world.

“First, my experiences growing up had a huge impact on me. Second, I don’t want to add to the carbon footprint. And when I think about what is happening to children nowadays, oh my God. I don’t think my heart could bear bringing another child into this world only for that child to become a victim of it. I’m already okay with where I am,” she explained. / TRC