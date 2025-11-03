Kalag-Kalag 2025 ‘peaceful, incident-free’ in Cebu City

ALL Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, 2025, were generally peaceful and orderly, with no incidents recorded by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

According to Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, information officer of the CCPO, no crimes were reported during the two-day observance.

Based on the monitoring of each sector assigned to major cemeteries in Cebu City, over 21,000 people were recorded visiting their departed loved ones on November 1, 2025, and the number rose to over 24,000 on November 2.

At each cemetery gate, police personnel confiscated sharp objects and alcoholic beverages.

Gonzales explained, however, that only a few items were seized since the public was already aware of the strict prohibition.

Police were deployed as early as October 28, 2025, and were scheduled to return to their headquarters by noon on November 3, as some people were still lighting candles at the graves of their loved ones.

The police expressed their gratitude to the force multipliers who assisted in maintaining security, such as barangay tanods and other volunteer groups, who served without pay to help ensure peace and order in the city.

Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, along with his staff, personally inspected major cemeteries to supervise the deployment of their personnel.

The police official commended the well-organized security implementation carried out by his team in coordination with cemetery management. (AYB)