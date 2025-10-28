Kalag-Kalag traffic plan: Rerouting, lane rules set near major cemeteries

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has announced its traffic management plan for the Kalag-Kalag period, reminding motorists and commuters to follow designated routes and parking rules from October 30 to November 2, 2025 to avoid congestion around major cemeteries.

CCTO head Raquel Arce said the City will enforce both lane restrictions for provincial buses and rerouting schemes in key areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety during the long weekend.

Arce emphasized that all buses and mini-buses coming from Talisay must stay in the innermost lane along N. Bacalso Avenue, noting that there is no reason for them to occupy the outer lanes since doing so only worsens traffic congestion.

She added that V-hire units from the south will not be allowed to traverse N. Bacalso Avenue and must instead take an alternate route via Leon Kilat Street, Sanciangko, C. Padilla, and SRP (South Road Properties) when heading back south.

The rerouting is part of CCTO’s wider Undas traffic plan that covers eight public and private cemeteries across the city.

Arce said several roads near these areas will either be closed or rerouted to give way to pedestrians, vendors, and emergency vehicles.

Arce also reminded vendors to stay on sidewalks and avoid occupying roadways.

She urged the public to cooperate with traffic enforcers and follow parking and lane rules to maintain safety and order during the Undas rush.

Among the major adjustments:

Queen City Memorial Gardens: A. Soriano Avenue will be closed to public utility vehicles but open to private vehicles for drop-off and parking, which will also be available at Gaisano Mall.

Cabantan Cemetery (Barrio Luz): The road will be closed to vehicles, with access reserved only for ambulances and patrol cars.

Carreta Cemetery: General Maxilom Avenue stays open, but parking will be prohibited, drop-off only. Vendors are restricted to the VECO side along MJ Cuenco Avenue.

Calamba Cemetery (V. Rama): Lucio Drive will be closed from October 30 to November 2, while both lanes along V. Rama Avenue remain open.

