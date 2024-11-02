Kalagkalag 2024 ‘peaceful, orderly’

THE number of visitors that flocked to the cemeteries in Mandaue City on All Saints’ Day on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, was significantly higher compared to the same period last year.

According to Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), they recorded 38,815 people who paid respects to their departed loved ones this year compared to 33,623 visitors in 2023.

Villaro said many residents started going to the cemeteries on Thursday, Oct. 31, resulting in a spread of visitors over two days due to the extended holiday period.

This allowed for a more staggered flow of visitors, enhancing the overall experience and contributing to the orderly atmosphere in the cemeteries.

“People had more time to visit because of the longer holiday,” she said in Cebuano.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, which was also All Souls’ Day, the number of visitors at Mandaue City’s eight cemeteries stood at 3,070, almost triple the 1,100 visitors recorded at the same time last year.

Cemeteries in the city’s jurisdiction are St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Municipal Cemetery, Grosmar Cemetery, Manpark Cemetery, Pagsabungan Cemetery, Fortuna Cemetery, Jagobiao Cemetery and Angelicum Cemetery.

The MCPO spokesperson said most people visited in the afternoon and in the evening, since the temperature was much cooler.

According to police assessment, the overall situation on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days was peaceful and orderly, with no major incidents reported across the city’s cemeteries.

Villaro attributed this to their implementation of anti-criminality measures and continuous monitoring to ensure safety and security.

Collaboration

The overall assessment across Central Visayas was the same.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesman of Police Regional Office 7 Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, said they succeeded in implementing tight security during Kalagkalag 2024 throughout the region due to the collaboration and cooperation of each government agency.

He said that this was in line with their deployment of their route marshals, the implementation of proactive traffic management and the establishment of many police assistance desks at every junction and terminals in the entire region.

“This collaboration has minimized disruptions, prevented incidents and maintained a peaceful atmosphere, showcasing the efficiency of multi-agency efforts in managing large-scale public events and fostering community trust in government operations for public welfare,” Pelare said.

More than 6,000 policemen continue to keep a close watch on more than 400 cemeteries in Central Visayas in order to ensure that no incidents are recorded.

However, Pelare said some police personnel were sent back to their respective units starting Saturday, as they expected the number of cemetery visitors to drop on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Traffic violations

In Cebu City, over 176 individuals were apprehended and issued citations for traffic violations around public and private cemeteries.

The City Transportation Office (CTO), through the City’s Public Information Office Facebook page, issued an announcement on Saturday, urging motorists to strictly follow traffic rules to ensure road safety and order.

Since Thursday, it has seized four motorcycles and an E-bike and clamped five vehicles. Its personnel also confiscated several tables and Monobloc chairs that were obstructing the streets.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact Raquel Arce, CTO head, for updates and comments, but calls were left unanswered as of press time.

According to the guidelines of the executive order from the Office of the Mayor issued last Thursday, parking of vehicles inside the premises of cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaries is prohibited, while the selling of candles, flowers and other complements inside cemeteries, memorial parks and is only allowed in designated areas that have been made known to vendors. / CAV, AYB, JPS