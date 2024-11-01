Kalagkalag: A tapestry of remembrance

AS THE sun set on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, families across Cebu transformed cemeteries into vibrant hubs of remembrance. They illuminated the grounds with the warm glow of candles and filled the air with the scent of fresh flowers.

A tradition deeply rooted in Filipino culture, Kalagkalag is observed during All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2). At this time of year, families gathered in cemeteries and churches to honor their departed loved ones, creating a festive yet solemn atmosphere.

Beyond the candles, family reunions, and traditions, All Souls’ Day served as a poignant reminder of the reality of death—an inevitable part of life and the human experience. This reality encouraged the living to reflect on their own mortality and the importance of embracing each moment.

As families honor the deceased, the Kalagkalag observance is also a reminder on living fully, nurturing relationships, and cherishing the time spent with loved ones, creating a connection that transcends the boundaries of life and death. / JJL