Kalagkalag: A tapestry of remembrance

LIGHTs FOR THE DEPARTED. Candles lit up the Carreta Public Cemetery in Cebu City as people arrived to visit their loved ones on All Saints’ Day, Nov. 1, 2024. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
SAFETY. Cemetery-goers walk away from the intense heat as firefighters and volunteers extinguish a fire that escalated in the candle-lighting area at Calamba Public Cemetery in Cebu City on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
no forgetting. Karapatan Central Visayas, together with the Hustisya and Rise Up Cebu groups, offer flowers and candles for all the victims of extrajudicial killings as they commemorated All Saints’ Day at Carreta Public Cemetery on Nov. 1, 2024. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
TRADITION. Some cemetery visitors place damaged and destroyed religious images under the big cross in Calamba Public Cemetery in Cebu City to ward off bad omens in their homes on All Saints’ Day, Nov. 1, 2024./ JUAN CARLO DE VELA
FIELD OF THE DEAD. Few families visit their deceased loved ones in a Minglanilla cemetery as of 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1,2024. / Mayor Rajiv Enad facebook page
AS THE sun set on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, families across Cebu transformed cemeteries into vibrant hubs of remembrance. They illuminated the grounds with the warm glow of candles and filled the air with the scent of fresh flowers. 

A tradition deeply rooted in Filipino culture, Kalagkalag is observed during All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2). At this time of year, families gathered in cemeteries and churches to honor their departed loved ones, creating a festive yet solemn atmosphere.

Beyond the candles, family reunions, and traditions, All Souls’ Day served as a poignant reminder of the reality of death—an inevitable part of life and the human experience. This reality encouraged the living to reflect on their own mortality and the importance of embracing each moment.

As families honor the deceased, the Kalagkalag observance is also a reminder on living fully, nurturing relationships, and cherishing the time spent with loved ones, creating a connection that transcends the boundaries of life and death.  / JJL  

