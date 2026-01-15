Kalea Heights and the ease of a park-like lifestyle

Spanning 4.6 hectares, with 3.6 hectares dedicated to open spaces, landscaped areas and recreational zones, Kalea Heights offers nearly three times the size of Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Here, space is not a luxury but a way of life. Children can safely ride bikes, families can enjoy picnic afternoons, joggers can stretch their legs without leaving the community and pets have their own dedicated areas to roam freely.

Four distinct districts

Developed by DMCI Homes, the Philippines’ leader in resort-inspired developments, Kalea Heights offers a unique, park-like living experience in Cebu City.

It is thoughtfully planned into four districts: Dawn, Dusk, Summit and Azure; each inspired by the natural beauty seen from the Sky Park.

Dawn reflects the soft glow of sunrise. Dusk captures the warm tones of sunset. Summit celebrates the majesty of Cebu’s mountains. Azure mirrors the calming blues of the sea.

Everyday open spaces and recreation

Activity lawns, landscaped trails and open lounges make it easy to enjoy the outdoors daily. Multi-purpose courts and amphitheaters become venues for basketball games, movie nights or weekend gatherings. Jogging paths, swimming pools and fitness gyms give residents countless ways to stay active and energized.

These spaces inspire people to move freely, reconnect with nature and engage more with the community.

Sky parks and Roof decks

Kalea Heights extends its open spaces upward through Sky Parks and Sky Lounges, offering over a hectare of elevated greenery. With panoramas of Cebu’s mountains, coastline and skyline, sunrise yoga, sunset breaks or casual gatherings feel especially memorable. These elevated gardens provide a quiet retreat above the city’s movement.

Living the Cebuano lifestyle

Kalea Heights embraces the Cebuano values of balance, community and celebration. Weekend gatherings, family milestones and everyday moments naturally happen outdoors — by the pool, in the picnic spots or surrounded by water gardens.

Even simple routines like walking your pet or taking a quiet break are elevated by fresh air and generous green surroundings.

A rare luxury in the city

In a fast-growing urban landscape, Kalea Heights offers something increasingly rare: room to breathe. It redefines condo living by blending modern convenience with an atmosphere that feels close to nature, giving residents a lifestyle that blends city energy with serene, open spaces.

For those seeking a Cebu home that combines comfort, serenity, and a park-like lifestyle, Kalea Heights presents a unique opportunity — a place where space, wellness, and balanced living come together effortlessly.