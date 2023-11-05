Kali Hoods’ artistic reinvention

Music transition from one genre to another often reflects an artist’s evolving creativity. Kali Hoods, a rising rapper in the Cebuano hip-hop scene, is a prime example of this transformative journey. Starting out as a rock band vocalist, Kali’s transition into hip-hop was not just a change in musical style but a profound expression of his true self.

Transition

Kali Hoods’ musical journey began with him as the frontman for a rock band. However, an underlying love for hip-hop music and culture always simmered within him. When the time came for him and his bandmates to part ways, Kali Hoods saw it as an opportunity to embrace something new; something that resonated with him more.

“Growing up in Cebu gave me a heavy dip into musical culture at a young age especially that I come from a family of musicians. The raw grit and authenticity of how our lives in this small city impact the style of music that I make, for me surely goes hand in hand,” said Kali Hoods.

Cebu’s unique blend of urban and natural landscapes deeply influenced Kali Hoods’ music style, creating a fusion that is both gritty and authentic, reflecting the city’s essence.

Collaboration

For the artist, the Cebuano hip-hop scene is not just about competition; it’s a tightly-knit community of artists who consider themselves more like friends than rivals.

“The Cebuano hip-hop scene flourishes with talent from both young and old. Our culture has always been one that fuels creative work and collaboration,” said Kali Hoods.

Collaboration and creativity thrive in this supportive environment, making it a fertile ground for emerging talents to flourish.

“It acts more like a big group of friends making music and sharing it on the same stage rather than an industry solely made to compete with each other.”

Authenticity

Kali Hoods distinguishes himself by the authenticity of his music. His music is a mirror of his identity, not just as an artist but as a person.

“I treat my records as a diary wherein I show full vulnerability and do not shy away from whatever I may feel like expressing. I do not come from the same upbringings that may create the biggest redemption stories that we normally see in hip-hop, but instead I focus on making music about who I really am, not just as an artist but as a person,” he shared.

Kali Hoods also expressed the set of challenges a musician faces, including language barriers and geographical limitations. “Thankfully, a new uprising of local music productions has made it very comfortable for artists like me based in Cebu.”

In the world of hip-hop, the connection between artist and producer is often the bedrock of creative expression.

“I collaborate and work with my producer, Ronnie Villa. Fairly young, but with the talent and experience that could outshine the veterans in this game, he is my go-to whenever the itch to make music arises,” said Kali Hoods.

Kali Hoods invites listeners to join him on his musical journey. His debut EP, “Saturations,” is available on all streaming platforms, offering a glimpse into his world of authentic, Cebuano hip-hop.