Kalunasan well eyed for upland communities

WATER-source exploration drilling has started at the Girl Scout Camp in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, in a move aimed at easing long-running supply shortages in the barangay’s upland communities.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said the project forms part of the implementation of Cebu City Government Resolution 17-2344-2026, approved on Feb. 3, 2026, which authorized the water district to continue exploration drilling and directed it to prioritize Kalunasan.

City officials earlier noted that a 2019 authorization allowed MCWD to conduct drilling in several public school sites, but no exploration work was carried out then. The new resolution cited the need for additional and sustainable water sources as Cebu City continues to face supply constraints affecting households, businesses and public institutions.

Upland need

The drilling site within the Girl Scout Camp is part of the initial implementation phase identified in the resolution. The project is expected to benefit residents in the upper portions of Kalunasan, areas identified as “thirsty zones” because the elevation has kept them from being connected to MCWD’s main distribution lines.

MCWD aims to make the well operational within the year and plans to supply water to nearby communities and the Cebu City Jail (CCJ), one of the priority beneficiaries identified by the City Council.

The situation at the CCJ has underscored the urgency of the project. The facility, which houses thousands of persons deprived of liberty, has had no direct MCWD connection since it opened in 2006 because of its elevation.

Supply gap

Jail officials have applied for a connection to MCWD’s water line over the years, but the attempts have been unsuccessful. The lack of a stable water source has remained a recurring concern, especially during the dry season, when demand rises and supply becomes more limited.

With drilling now underway in Kalunasan, authorities hope the project will provide a sustainable source for both the jail and the upland communities that have long struggled with water access.

MCWD said the drilling activities are being carried out in compliance with safety, environmental and coordination requirements set in the resolution.

Once completed, the Kalunasan well is expected to support MCWD’s long-term water security efforts, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that have historically lacked reliable access to potable water. / PR