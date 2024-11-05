‘Kamatuoran sa Opon’ admin denies targeting Chan, political backing

The Facebook page administrator who faces five counts of cyberlibel said his content was not intended as personal attacks against Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Humprey Elvira also denied allegations of being backed by any politician.

Elvira, one of the critics of the current City administration and the administrator of the Facebook page “Kamatuoran sa Opon”, told reporters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, that he does not recall personally attacking Chan on his online posts.

“I try to review all my posts on Facebook. There’s no post there where I personally attacked him,” said Elvira in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“Everything is all about his performance as a mayor here in our city,” he added.

On Oct. 31, Chan, in a complaint, accused Elvira of posting “malicious and libelous” content against him on Facebook.

Chan also said during a press conference on Monday that Elvira’s attacks were “personal and below the belt.” He added that the posts “dishonor and discredit” him personally and his position as mayor.

Chan’s legal team is currently reviewing an additional 15 counts that may be filed against Elvira.

SunStar Cebu tried to obtain a copy of Chan’s complaint; however, Chan’s camp refused to provide a copy.

Chan also did not specify to reporters which particular posts from Kamatuoran sa Opon he found libelous.

Elvira learned on Monday that Chan filed cases against him for violating Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

He said that he has not yet received a copy of the case and does not know the grounds for it.

Elvira stressed that he is willing to face the cases and accept the consequences if he is at fault.

“Five counts, bisan pa maabot na siya og 100 counts di man na nato pwede likayan ang balaod manubag man g’yud ko ana kung unsay sala nako akong dawatun,” said Elvira.

(Whether it’s five counts or even if it reaches 100, we cannot evade the law. I will face the consequences if I am at fault, and I will accept them.)

“Pero kung tan-aw nako na dili na siya sayop nganong angkonon man nako?” he added.

(But if I believe I am not wrong, why should I admit to something I didn’t do?)

Elvira began criticizing politicians in 2018, driven by his “discontent” with the performance of Lapu-Lapu City officials. He said his critical stance remains consistent under the current administration.

He clarified that he considers himself a political critic, not a media practitioner.

Elvira was the admintrator behind the Facebook pages “Tingog Oponganon” and “Political Views of Humprey” that were eventually disabled sometime in 2019 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Elvira denied accusations that he is being supported by any politician.

However, Elvira disclosed that he supports an aspiring candidate running for Congress in the 2025 midterm elections for his advocacy for the urban poor community.

He added that he only supports the politician and not the whole slate.

Elvira ran for city councilor in 2022 and for a position in Barangay Canjulao in the barangay elections in 2023. He lost in both instances. Currently, he is managing the Facebook page, Kamatuoran sa Opon, with over 7,000 followers. / DPC