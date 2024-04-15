Kamiseta Skin Clinic elevates beauty and wellness standards in the metro

Kobe Andrei Janer, USC Intern/ Writer
In the heart of Cebu City’s Ayala Center, a new beauty destination has arrived, promising a rejuvenating experience for those looking to pamper themselves. Kamiseta Skin Clinic, well-known in Manila, has finally opened its doors in Cebu, offering a wide range of specialized treatments tailored to different needs.
Kamiseta Skin celebrated its grand opening on April 9, 2024, addressing the increasing demand for top-tier beauty and wellness services beyond Manila’s borders. With 11 thoughtfully crafted treatment rooms, this expansive branch signifies the clinic’s unwavering commitment to promoting holistic skincare practices across the Visayas and Mindanao.
At the forefront of Kamiseta Skin Clinic’s innovative journey stands Shae Raymundo, a seasoned dermatologist with a visionary zeal for reshaping beauty norms. In an interview, Raymundo highlights the clinic’s dedication to merging advanced techniques, cutting-edge technology, and personalized care, empowering clients to realize their aesthetic dreams.
With a focus on pioneering treatments like Ultherapy, known for its skin lifting and tightening prowess, the clinic remains at the forefront of beauty advancements in the country. Raymundo also observes a cultural shift towards self-care, noting a surge in younger clients, as young as 18, seeking comprehensive skincare solutions. Emphasizing the value of enhancing natural beauty through non-surgical methods, Raymundo aims to instill confidence and satisfaction in every client.
Kamiseta Skin Clinic distinguishes itself in a saturated market with its team of board-certified doctors and beauty experts, setting a benchmark for professionalism and expertise. Beyond meeting local demands, its expansion to Cebu brings premium skincare services closer to clients across regions, eliminating the need for extensive travel. At the helm of this success story is Cris Roque, the visionary owner of the skin clinic. He is an entrepreneurial trailblazer whose journey from fashion to beauty embodies quality, affordability and customer-centric values.
As Cebu embraces a new era of beauty and wellness, Kamiseta Skin Clinic stands ready to set new industry benchmarks, promising a future where beauty knows no limits.
Kamiseta Skin Clinic is located at G/F Ayala Center Cebu, Luzon Avenue, Cebu Business Park. For appointments, call or text (0927) 779 2648 or visit the clinic’s social media pages.