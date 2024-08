A MOTORIST drove through the newly renovated international standard sidewalk outside Abellana National School on Osmeña Boulevard along the Bus Rapid Transit route around 5:30 p.m. of April 2, 2024.

This has put the lives of pedestrians at risk, forcing them to stay on the side to avoid accident.

SunStar called for the attention of the Cebu City Hall and the Land Transportation Office to properly implement traffic rules.