Kanlaon eruption triggers evacuations

A MODERATELY explosive eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on Thursday night, Feb. 26, 2026, triggered ashfall, a sulfuric smell, and shockwaves felt in at least 13 cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental, prompting evacuations and the suspension of classes on Friday, Feb. 27.

In an advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the eruption at the summit crater lasted two minutes, from 7:04 p.m. to 7:06 p.m., followed by more than an hour of ash emission that ended at 8:18 p.m.

The second moderately explosive eruption since Feb. 19 generated a plume that rose 2,500 meters above the crater. Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2, indicating a moderate level of unrest.

“Incandescent ballistics were observed to have rained around the crater, while pyroclastic density currents descended the eastern and southeastern upper slopes within two kilometers of the summit crater,” Phivolcs said.

Reports from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Office of Civil Defense–Negros Island Region showed incidents in the cities of Bago, La Carlota, San Carlos, Himamaylan and Kabankalan, as well as the municipalities of La Castellana, Murcia, Binalbagan, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Isabela, Pontevedra and San Enrique.

Light to moderate ashfall was reported in some barangays in La Carlota, Himamaylan, San Carlos, La Castellana, Hinigaran, Binalbagan, Isabela and Pontevedra.

Heavy ashfall was reported in Barangay Sag-ang in La Castellana and Barangay Pandan in Pontevedra, while very light ashfall reached 16 barangays in Kabankalan.

A sulfuric smell was reported in several barangays across Bago, La Carlota, San Carlos, Moises Padilla, Isabela, San Enrique, Murcia and all 24 barangays of Hinigaran.

Shockwaves were felt in parts of La Carlota, Himamaylan, Bago and Binalbagan, while a weaker shockwave and a booming sound were monitored in La Castellana and San Enrique.

The La Carlota City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office clarified that there were “burning vegetation and superheated rocks, not lava flows” during the eruption.

In La Carlota, 13 families, or 40 individuals, from Barangays Ara-al and Yubo evacuated. Twelve families are staying in two evacuation centers.

Classes on Friday were suspended at all levels in La Castellana, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan and Himamaylan.

In La Carlota, classes were suspended in Barangays Yubo, Ara-al and San Miguel, while in Murcia, classes were halted in Barangay Minoyan.

In Pontevedra, classes were suspended at Pandan Elementary School and Camingawan Elementary School in Barangay Antipolo.

In its ashfall advisory, the Department of Health–Negros Island Region (DOH-NIR) reminded residents to wear eye protection such as safety goggles, use face masks, and wear long sleeves and pants.

DOH-NIR Assistant Regional Director Adrian Hort Ramos urged authorities to protect vulnerable groups, including people with respiratory illnesses, the elderly, children and pregnant women.

“If possible, stay home during ashfall. Close doors and windows. Turn off air-conditioning units until the ashfall subsides. If exposed to ash or gases, immediately wash your skin with running water and use mild soap to prevent irritation,” Ramos said. (PNA)