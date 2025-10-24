Kanlaon Volcano erupts anew

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported a minor explosive eruption at Kanlaon Volcano from 8:05 p.m. to 8:08 p.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Phivolcs said the eruption generated plumes reaching 2,000 meters above the crater before drifting northeast.

Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco “Batchuk” Cardenas said all rescue vehicles are on standby for possible evacuation following the eruption.

Cardenas added that the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with barangay officials to ensure the safety of residents.

On Thursday morning, October 23, Kanlaon Volcano spewed ash twice, producing grayish plumes that rose up to 600 meters high. The first emission occurred from 5:30 a.m. to 7:29 a.m., while the second happened from 7:39 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

Phivolcs said Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2. (CLC)