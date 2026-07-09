Kanlaon Volcano erupts, sends ash plume up

A MODERATELY explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano at 7:33 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The eruption lasted three minutes, based on seismic and infrasound records.

It generated a dark gray ash plume that rose two to three kilometers above the crater before drifting eastward.

Phivolcs also reported poorly visible pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) descending the volcano’s southeastern slopes, traveling possibly within one kilometer of the summit crater.

The activity was captured by the Upper Pantao Observation Station in Canlaon City.

Phivolcs continues to maintain Alert Level 2 over Kanlaon Volcano and reiterated that entry into the four-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) remains strictly prohibited. (CDF)