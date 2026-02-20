Kanlaon’s 2-minute explosion sends 2-km ash, rocks down southwest flank

A TWO-MINUTE short moderate explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano on Thursday afternoon, February 19, 2026.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the eruption began at 4:39 p.m. and generated a dense dark gray plume that lifted about 2,000 meters above the vent before drifting southwest due to strong winds.

The activity was followed by about 40 minutes of continuous ash emission.

The eruption produced hazardous pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), hot volcanic gas, ashes, and fragmented rocks, which descended the upper slopes within one kilometer of the crater and reached at least two kilometers downslope on the southwest flank.

Phivolcs reported that the eruption produced a shock wave heard as a booming sound and felt more than 30 kilometers away.

The shockwave was documented by an infrasound station about four kilometers southeast of the crater. Its pressure wave was at a maximum of 225 Pascals.

Local authorities also reported light to moderate ashfall in 41 barangays across six cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental.

Sulfurous fumes were also observed in parts of La Carlota City, Bago City and Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.

Before the eruption, Philvolc’s monitoring instruments detected 10 volcanic earthquakes, seven of which were low-frequency events linked to volcanic gas movement.

Despite the explosion, overall seismic activity and gas emissions in recent two weeks had been relatively low.

Sulfur dioxide emissions dropped to an average of 174 tonnes per day immediately before the eruption, while a short-term average of 752 tonnes per day was measured for the week.

Since June 3, 2024, when the eruptive unrest began, the volcano has been degassing at an average rate of 2,823 tonnes per day.

Ground deformation data also showed that the Kanlaon edifice has been slowly inflating since 2022 due to depths beneath the volcano and magma intrusion, with short-term inflation observed since late January 2026.

Phivolcs said the mentioned parameters insinuates blockage of present volcanic gas pathways from deep magma source and likely caused pressure buildup that triggered Thursday’s explosion, a mechanism similar to previous moderately explosive events since June 2024.

As of Friday, February 20, 2026, Phivolcs reported no significant increase in volcanic earthquakes or ground deformation following the eruption.

Alert Level 2, remains in effect over Kanlaon, indicating moderate unrest.

Phivolcs warned the public that similar short-lived explosive eruptions might be followed with further moderately intensive activities.

It said ash emissions may still occur and could generate dangerous hazards within the four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), disperse ash west of the volcano, and feed lahars along affected drainage channels.

Phivolcs reiterated its recommendation for communities within the PDZ to remain evacuated due to threats from multiple hazardous volcanic activities.

Residents in areas recently affected by lahars were also urged to stay alert, especially for possible heavy rains that could remobilize loose ash and pyroclastic deposits into dangerous flows.

Local government units were also advised to prepare their communities and residents within the PDC areas for immediate evacuation if the volcanic unrest escalates further.

Flying aircrafts near the volcano also remains prohibited.

Phivolcs said it continues to closely monitor Kanlaon Volcano and will immediately relay any significant developments. (Jean Llaneta and Jasten Arrogante, BiPSU interns)