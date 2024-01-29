Kapatik World Tattoo Expo showcases a global tapestry of ink, culture, and camaraderie

In the heart of Cebu, a mesmerizing blend of ink, culture, and camaraderie unfolded at the Kapatik World Tattoo Expo, a two-day extravaganza orchestrated by Ronnie’s Tattoo. The expo is a vibrant convergence of 200 tattoo artists from across the globe, turning the city’s largest indoor venue into a canvas of creativity and kinship.
Kapatik is a colossal family reunion for ink enthusiasts, showcasing the boundless influence of artistry and craft. Nestled in a sprawling commercial center, the event welcomed everyone with open arms. With over 150 booths, it’s a melting pot of tattoo artistry where artists not only showcased their ink but also bonded, exchanged styles, and engaged in friendly competition.
The name “Kapatik” itself echoes the festival’s essence; it is a fusion of the word “Kapatid” (brotherhood) and the word “Patik” (Visayan word for Tattoo), symbolizing the unity and interconnectedness of people through the art of tattooing.
Ronnie Makapagal, the mastermind behind the expo, shared his excitement with the inauguration of Kapatik this year. He remarked, “My vision for this expo is to give an avenue for Cebuano tattoo artists and to showcase their remarkable talent to the world.”
Kapatik has become a global hub for tattoo artistry, with tattoo artists from around the world attending the event, including Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, India, the USA, France, and more. It’s a cultural exchange, turning Cebu into a vibrant tapestry of diverse artistic expressions.
The first day of the expo set the stage with performances by Mr. Moustache, Emphatzu, Nicholay, and Kadangyan. On the expo’s second day, the stage came alive with captivating performances by Flirt, Aeon, Cursed by Fire, Powerspoonz, and a host of other talented artists.
The festival wasn’t just about tattoos—it was a dive into the rich culture of tattoo artistry. It became a gateway to a world where tattoo art amalgamates with cultural heritage.