Kapatik World Tattoo Expo showcases a global tapestry of ink, culture, and camaraderie

Kapatik is a colossal family reunion for ink enthusiasts, showcasing the boundless influence of artistry and craft. Nestled in a sprawling commercial center, the event welcomed everyone with open arms. With over 150 booths, it’s a melting pot of tattoo artistry where artists not only showcased their ink but also bonded, exchanged styles, and engaged in friendly competition.

The name “Kapatik” itself echoes the festival’s essence; it is a fusion of the word “Kapatid” (brotherhood) and the word “Patik” (Visayan word for Tattoo), symbolizing the unity and interconnectedness of people through the art of tattooing.