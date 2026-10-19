Kaptan acquires US-Based IT services business, expands into technology

Cebu-based Kaptan has acquired the managed-services operations and selected business assets of Tailwind IT, an IT services and consulting company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, marking its expansion into technology.

The acquisition excludes Tailwind IT’s legal entity and trade name. The acquired operations and assets have been integrated into Kaptan Managed Technology Services, a new Cebu-based business unit serving Philippine and international clients.

Kaptan Founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Ouano said the acquisition provides an established operational foundation, including experienced professionals, existing systems, and international service experience.

“This acquisition gives Kaptan an immediate foundation in managed technology services. We are bringing together existing experience, systems, and capabilities and developing them further from Cebu,” Ouano said.