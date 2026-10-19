Kaptan acquires US-Based IT services business, expands into technology

Cebu-based Kaptan has acquired the managed-services operations and selected business assets of Tailwind IT, an IT services and consulting company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, marking its expansion into technology.
The acquisition excludes Tailwind IT’s legal entity and trade name. The acquired operations and assets have been integrated into Kaptan Managed Technology Services, a new Cebu-based business unit serving Philippine and international clients.
Kaptan Founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Ouano said the acquisition provides an established operational foundation, including experienced professionals, existing systems, and international service experience.
“This acquisition gives Kaptan an immediate foundation in managed technology services. We are bringing together existing experience, systems, and capabilities and developing them further from Cebu,” Ouano said.
Since the acquisition, Kaptan has secured additional technology clients. Its new business unit helps companies manage their day-to-day IT operations through managed IT services, Microsoft 365 management, preventive maintenance, dedicated IT engineers, and cybersecurity services.
The new business unit builds on Kaptan’s established talent acquisition, IT staffing, Employer of Record (EOR), market entry, and workspace services. Together, these capabilities allow Kaptan to help companies build their teams, establish operations, and manage the technology that keeps their businesses running securely and efficiently.
“Our focus is on keeping clients’ systems secure, reliable, and ready to support their growth,” said Kieth Monterola, Kaptan’s IT Operations Manager.
The expansion is expected to open more job opportunities for technology professionals in Cebu as Kaptan grows its local team supporting Philippine and international clients. It also provides growing businesses with access to IT expertise without maintaining a full internal IT department. For Kaptan, the move into technology is a continuation of its roots as a talent company. Its experience connecting professionals with employers provides a foundation for building technology teams and creating new career pathways for Cebu talent. This direction also connects with Mantawi Technical Institute, founded by Ouano, where talent is nurtured through skills training and practical learning. Mantawi’s role in developing skills complements Kaptan’s work in recruitment, employment, and technology services.Together, these efforts contribute to a broader talent ecosystem for Cebu—connecting education and skills development with employment opportunities and the needs of industry.
With this evolution, Kaptan Talent Solutions becomes Kaptan—a talent and technology company. The new identity brings together its roots in developing and connecting people with its growing technology capabilities, positioning Cebu as a base for both talent and technology services for businesses in the Philippines and beyond. (Sponsored Content)