Kapuso actor robbed

ACTOR Royce Cabrera fell victim to theft during GMA’s Sparkle Run event on the morning of Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The stolen item was his bag, which contained his car keys, clothes and towel, a 5K run finisher’s medal and an AirPods case.

Although there was no large amount of money inside the bag, Royce still wants the CCTV footage reviewed to identify the person responsible.“One thing I’m sure of — it wasn’t an accident because out of everything that could have gone missing, you specifically chose to take only my belongings,” he said in an Instagram post.

“Good thing my AirPods were in the bag, so I was able to quickly track its location. From the Quirino Grandstand, it ended up in Circuit Makati. We went there together with two police officers and a marshal,” the actor added.

The bag was later recovered near a post outside the mall. Its zipper was open and the items inside were already missing.

“I don’t know what your real motive was, but whoever you are, I hope you stop doing this kind of scheme. I want to understand why you did it, but I’m certain that the bad karma coming back to you will be twice as much for doing something like this.” / TRC S