Kapuso actress gets engaged

Twenty-five-year-old Kapuso actress Therese Malvar is now engaged to her longtime partner, Jaime Morados.

On Instagram, the couple shared a joint post documenting what felt like scenes from their own love story — from grabbing a midnight snack at a fast-food restaurant and going on a late-night drive to Jaime’s heartfelt marriage proposal.

After Therese said her sweet “yes,” their family members turned on their lights in unison and erupted in loud applause to celebrate the special moment. “Thank you, Lord, for my soon-to-be wife,” Jaime wrote.

The couple first met while they were both film students at MINT College.

Among the projects they have worked on together are the short films “Ang Pagliligtas sa Dalagang Bukid” (Saving the Country Maiden) and “They Made Monsters.”

Therese also recently appeared in the historical biopic Quezon, starring Jericho Rosales / TRC