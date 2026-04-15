Kapuso stars attend BTS concert in South Korea

Several Kapuso stars attended the BTS “Arirang” concert in Goyang, South Korea.

“Unang Hirit” host Shaira Diaz shared photos on Instagram with her husband, EA Guzman, both wearing raincoats and holding umbrellas inside the venue.

“Living my dream. BTS rain or shine, we’ll always follow you,” she captioned her post.

Beauty queen Megan Young also posted photos while braving the rain ahead of the concert.

“Dito na me. Where na u,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Oh diba feeling fresh while waiting for sound check.”

Meanwhile, Kapuso broadcast journalists Mariz Umali and Raffy Tima shared videos from the stadium on their Instagram Stories.

“This is it!! So excited to see you BTS,” Mariz wrote.

They were also joined by Nice Print founder Charisse Tinio in what they dubbed the “Goyang Squad.”

The BTS “Arirang” world tour kicked off with a three-night concert in Goyang on April 9, 11 and 12, before heading to other cities worldwide, including Manila in March 2027. / TRC