Kapuso stars set for Sinulog 2026 mall shows

Several Kapuso stars are set to join Sinulog Festival 2026 activities in Cebu through a series of mall shows organized by GMA Regional TV.

The Sinulog weekend activities begin on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 with a Kapuso Mall Show at Ayala Central Bloc at 4 p.m. Cast members of the television program “TiktoClock,” led by Allen Ansay, will be joined by Althea Ablan, Larkin Castor and Shan Vesagas.

On Saturday, Jan. 17, a Kapuso Mall Show will be held at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, also at 4 p.m. Joining the event are Vince Maristela, Cheska Fausto and Cassy Legaspi from the television series “Hating Kapatid.”

Also expected to appear are Martin del Rosario, Mike Tan and Beauty Gonzalez, who are part of the upcoming GMA Afternoon Prime series “House of Lies,” which premieres on Jan. 19.

The Sinulog weekend activities continue on Sunday, Jan. 18, with another Kapuso Mall Show at SM City Cebu at 4 p.m. Expected to appear are Kim de Leon, David Licauco, and Jillian Ward from the upcoming GMA Prime series “Never Say Die,” set to air in February.

GMA Regional TV, in partnership with GMA Synergy, will also provide live coverage of the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. / PR