Kara David reacts to Apple David, Chad Gammad relationship

During her guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” veteran broadcast journalist Kara David was asked about the 15-year age gap between courtside reporter Apple David and basketball player Chad Gammad.

Kara, who is 51 years old, is also 12 years older than her 40-year-old husband.

She said that she has no issue with the couple’s age difference. Instead, her concern is Apple’s objectivity as a journalist covering the sport.

“I’m sorry, and I don’t mean anything against Apple. But my issue isn’t the age gap. My concern is that she’s a journalist and she’s reporting on the sport.”

Kara explained that journalists are expected to maintain professional boundaries with the people they cover.

“You shouldn’t have relationships with your case studies. How can you remain objective in your reporting if you’re in a relationship with the person you’re covering?” / TRC