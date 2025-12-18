‘Karen Carpenter’ allegedly shows lack of gratitude

Many were disappointed with Jean Jordan Abina, the grand champion of “The Clones: Ka-Voice of the Stars on Eat Bulaga,” after she failed to sign a contract with the noontime show.

As a result, she was no longer included in “Eat Bulaga” events that featured the “Clones,” including its Christmas special.

Abina defended herself by saying she was already booked for other commitments. The Karen Carpenter sound-alike also clarified that she is not connected to any other show or TV network and that her reported guesting on GMA happened last year.

However, the reason she did not sign a contract with Eat Bulaga remained unclear.

Other “The Clones” winners, such as second runner-up “Rouelle Cariño” and first runner-up “Lucky Robles,” have already signed contracts with “Eat Bulaga.” / TRC