Karylle expresses disappointment over Senate drama, looks for her uncle Robin

Singer-actress Karylle admitted that she felt disappointed over the ongoing drama and chaos in the Senate.

In the June 16 episode of the morning radio program “Good Times,” the “It’s Showtime” host openly shared her sentiments, including concerns involving her uncle, Robin Padilla.

“It’s just taking too long and they wasted so much time with all this drama. Go to work, be efficient, things need to be done. People are dying because of the corruption. I’m so mad like bring them to us — where are they now?” she said.

“Go to work. Then wow, the other one was so good at it — he went to work because he said he couldn’t take it anymore. Like this guy had an announcement video about why it’s important to go to work and it’s not about taking sides — just go to work and do your job. No more explanations.”

Karylle also said that if given the chance, she would like to talk to her uncle Robin Padilla. The last time she saw him was during her grandfather’s birthday.

“The last time I saw him was my grandfather’s birthday and none of this had happened at that time. But, you know, if I do see him, I would have a conversation. That’s why I don’t like closing doors or putting periods. I love conversations. If I do see him, I will talk to him about it and I will let you know,” she said.

She also called on voters to use critical thinking when choosing leaders and urged candidates to participate in debates so the public can better understand their positions on different political issues.

“Let’s educate the voters and make sure that we are all educated… As a voter, you should use your own brain. Discernment, I think, is the word I like. Even in religion, you have to discern for yourself.” / TRC S