'Kasalan sa Sugbo' brings Cebuano heritage to the bridal runway

Fort San Pedro took on a different kind of romance on October 2, 2026, as brides in white and ivory walked beneath palm fronds and bamboo lattice, with the old stone walls of the fort as their backdrop.

The first edition of Kasalan sa Sugbo brought bridal fashion into a heritage setting, with each look reflecting the event’s central idea: Cebuano heritage in every bridal story.

What began as an exhibit that opened on Sept. 10, eventually became a runway show timed to coincide with Gabii sa Kabilin, when Fort San Pedro draws visitors for a night of exploring Cebu’s history and culture.

Dexter Alazas, who designed, curated and directed the show, said the venue offered a fitting setting for a showcase that brought traditional Filipino details into contemporary bridal wear.

The gowns leaned into familiar bridal silhouettes while finding ways to incorporate details rooted in local and Filipino design. One ball gown featured butterfly sleeves and a delicately embroidered bodice, while a sheer lace kaftan-style gown was paired with a floral collar necklace. Another fitted lace creation combined butterfly sleeves with a metallic belt and a long veil. A satin A-line gown with an off-shoulder cape neckline offered a cleaner, more understated take on bridal elegance.

The men’s looks carried the same attention to detail. Barong-inspired ensembles included a black piece accented with white appliqué and a cream version paired with black trousers. Gold floral accessories appeared throughout the collection, bringing the looks together without taking away from the gowns.

Joining Dexter in the showcase were featured designers Harley Ruedas, Maria Elena and Jongz Loquinario. Jessie Glova and Kris Baguio handled makeup, while Admire Models Philippines provided the models.

For Dexter, staging the show at Fort San Pedro was also an opportunity to bring bridal fashion closer to Cebu’s heritage spaces. He said partnerships with the city’s tourism and heritage offices would have been welcome and hopes to develop Kasalan sa Sugbo into an annual event, potentially at a different venue in future editions.

With its first runway now behind it, Kasalan sa Sugbo reminds future brides that heritage-inspired wedding gowns never go out of style.