Kate Valdez confirms break-up with Fumiya Sankai

AFTER weeks of silence and speculation, Kate Valdez officially confirmed her breakup with her partner, Fumiya Sankai, through her official Instagram account on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Toward the end of January, fans noticed that Valdez unfollowed Sankai and deleted photos of them together, while Fumiya continues to follow her on Instagram.

The break-up speculations ignited when Kate posted a cryptic post, “The more honest you are, the faster what doesn't belong lets go of you.”

She also shared song lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo's “Favorite Crime” and Billie Eilish's “Happier than Ever.”

Posted in her story, Valdez said they want to acknowledge the confusion and speculation happened recently due to their recent changes online.

“We understand that this led to various conclusions. This was never our intention,” Valdez said.

“Following considerable thought, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways. This decision was made with respect and understanding, and care for one another,” she added.

“We believe that this step is necessary for our personal growth, as we each need time and space to focus on healing and self-development,” the statement added.

They also shared that there is no bitterness between the two, only gratitude for what they have shared and hope for what lies ahead.

At the end of Valdez’s story, they reminded their fans to avoid hate or hurtful words thrown between the parties involved.

They only hope for the fans’ kindness and understanding, saying they should choose empathy, respect, and compassion. (Jean Llaneta, BiPSU intern)