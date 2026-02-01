Kate Valdez, Fumiya Sankai spark breakup speculation

SPECULATION has emerged that Kapuso actress Kate Valdez and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Fumiya Sankai may have ended their relationship.

The rumors followed Valdez unfollowing the Japanese vlogger-actor on social media and sharing a series of cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 26, 2026.

Several of the posts appeared to reference dishonesty and pretense, including quotes such as: “Actions reveal who a person truly is. Words only show who they pretend to be,” and “The more honest you are about who you are, the faster what doesn’t belong lets go of you.”

Valdez also shared songs associated with themes of toxic relationships, including “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish and “Favorite Crime” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Valdez and Sankai’s relationship first became public on Aug. 28, 2024, after photos of the pair circulated online showing them visiting Hong Kong Disneyland.

Neither Valdez nor Sankai has issued a public statement addressing the rumors as of press time. / TRC