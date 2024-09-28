Kathryn, Alden join ‘Maybe This Time’ dance challenge

THE dance challenge video of “Hello, Love, Again” stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards performing “Maybe This Time” has reached over three million views as of press time.

In Alden’s TikTok post, both stars are seen enthusiastically dancing to the choreography of their challenge for fans.

“Maybe this time, we’ll make that future happen. #HelloLoveAgain,” Alden wrote in the caption.

Star Cinema recently released the official teaser video for “Hello, Love, Again,” the sequel to their blockbuster hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

The movie is set to premiere on Nov. 13, 2024. / HBL