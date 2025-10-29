Kathryn Bernardo joins Madame Tussauds

Process

The process starts exactly with a sturdy metal framework made of wires and tubes, serving as the foundation for around 150 kilograms of clay. Shaping the head alone can take six weeks, as every bone, muscle and expression is painstakingly recreated to achieve a perfect likeness.

Once the sculpture is finalized, it’s covered in plaster molds. The body is cast in fiberglass, while the head is formed from a blend of beeswax and Japan wax. Roughly five kilograms of wax are used for the head and about 20 kilograms for the body, ensuring both realism and durability.

Next comes the fine detailing — artists hand-paint acrylic resin eyes to match the celebrity’s exact shade, even adding delicate silk-thread veins for authenticity. Dental impressions are sometimes used to replicate an exact smile.

Reveal

When all the pieces are complete, the figure is dressed — often in the celebrity’s own clothes — and reviewed by the creative team and the star themselves before its grand reveal. Even after going on display, the figure continues to be maintained and restyled to ensure it remains as lifelike as the day it was made.

Bernardo began her career at the age of six, and 22 years later, she continues to pursue her first love — acting. Despite the challenges, she believes that moments like these make every struggle worthwhile. Soon, that love for her craft will be frozen in time through her own wax figure.