Kathryn Bernardo, Mayor Mark Alcala draw attention in Thailand

ACTRESS Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala drew attention online after photos of them together in Thailand circulated on social media.

The two were seen holding hands on an escalator inside a mall in Bangkok during their Holy Week vacation.

Bernardo also shared a photo showing her leaning on a man’s arm. While the face was not visible, some netizens speculated that it was Alcala based on visible details such as a bracelet.

Online reactions noted that the pair appeared close, with some commenting that “actions speak louder than words.”

As of writing, neither Bernardo nor Alcala has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship. / TRC