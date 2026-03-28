Kathryn gets early birthday surprise from Maja

KATHRYN Bernardo received an early birthday surprise from her co-stars in “Someone, Someday,” including Maja Salvador and James Reid.

The celebration was reportedly organized by Maja, as seen in clips shared by Eric John Salut on Instagram.

Kathryn was set to celebrate her 30th birthday on March 26. She appeared visibly touched, surrounded by friends including Salvador, Reid and Dimples Romana.

The early celebration was held ahead of schedule due to their busy commitments next week.

The surprise came amid reports that her ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla allegedly attended and serenaded his rumored girlfriend Kaila Estrada at her 30th birthday party.

Kathryn is currently filming the upcoming series “Someone, Someday,” her first project with James Reid. / TRC