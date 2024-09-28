Kathryn, Kokoy big winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards ‘24

KAPAMILYA actress Kathryn Bernardo has been named the national winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards for her performance in the 2023 film, “A Very Good Girl.”

“A Very Good Girl” follows the story of Philo (Kathryn), who “plots a meticulous revenge against retail mogul Mother Molly (Dolly de Leon), aiming to dismantle her empire and seize the ultimate payback. This time, there is no mercy.”

In the same awards show, JM de Guzman won Best Actor in a Supporting Role, while Kaila Estrada was honored as Best Actress in a Supporting Role for their performances in “Linlang.”

“Linlang” also won Best Drama Series, and “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” was recognized as Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.

“ASAP Natin ‘To in Milan” was named Best Music or Dance Program, while “It’s Showtime” won Best General Entertainment or Quiz Program. Director Mae Cruz Alviar was also awarded Best Direction.

For the Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy Role category, Michael V. was the national winner for his performance as “Pepito in Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy Ang Kwento.”

The sitcom itself also won Best Comedy Program, while Kokoy De Santos took home the national award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “Your Mother’s Son” by Jun Robles Lana. / HBL