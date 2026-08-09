Kathryn, Mayor Alcala spotted getting facials together

CONTRARY to recent breakup rumors, Kathryn Bernardo and Mayor Mark Alcala were spotted together at a mall in BGC (Bonifacio Global City), Taguig City.

A video of the two has been making the rounds on TikTok. According to the uploader, they were seen leaving a skin clinic where they were reportedly getting facials.

Kathryn was clearly seen in the video after a fan called out to ask for a photo. However, the elevator doors had already opened, so the actress politely told the fan they could take a picture the next time she returned.

Last week, rumors circulated that Kathryn and Mayor Mark had already broken up. However, many believe the speculation was merely a publicity stunt to avoid affecting the reception of Kathryn’s television series with James Reid, “Someone, Someday,” which premiered on July 27. / TRC