The Philippine representative for Miss International 2026 competed in the coronation night on November 25, 2026, at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The competition eventually narrowed the field from 20 semifinalists to the final 10, where Katrina Anne Johnson’s journey ended.

Throughout the final gala night, Johnson brought attention to her Filipino heritage, personal story and advocacy through several presentations.

One of her highlights was BUKLOD, her national costume designed by Manny Halasan. The piece celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan, drawing inspiration from the friendship between the two nations.

“BUKLOD, meaning unity, is a tribute to the beauty of our distinct cultures and the friendship nurtured through 70 years of shared history,” Johnson said.

Crafted from piña and adorned with gold thread, pearls, sampaguitas and abaca, the ensemble brought together the iconic butterfly sleeves of the Filipino terno and elements of traditional Japanese attire.

Its train was inspired by the official emblem commemorating 70 years of Philippines-Japan friendship, intertwining Philippine abaca and Japanese shimenawa to symbolize a bond strengthened through generations. It also featured the three stars and sun of the Philippine flag alongside Japan’s Hinomaru.

Ecuador eventually won the Ambassador of Culture award for Best National Costume, while BUKLOD earned a place among the Top 10 national costumes.

During the sportswear presentation, Johnson took the stage in blue, showcasing her confidence and stage presence.

For the evening gown segment, she wore a white and gold creation by designer Louis Pangilinan. Inspired by the iconic Long Beach Pearl crown, the gown carried personal meaning for the Philippine representative.

She described it as an embodiment of her biggest dream, with angelic details paying tribute to her late mother.

“Tonight is for younger Katrina, who saw the magic and purpose in the Miss International crown long before she knew what it would take to get here,” she shared.

She also dedicated the moment to the Philippines, saying that wearing the country’s name across her heart was an honor beyond any beautiful creation she could wear.

Beyond the runway presentations, Johnson also used the competition to highlight an advocacy close to her heart: sign language education and awareness.

“Growing up with a deaf father, I never questioned his intelligence, his capabilities or his drive. It was only as I grew older that I recognized how easily society overlooks many people just like him,” she said.

Her vision of a more inclusive future aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 10, which seeks to reduce inequalities. She emphasized the importance of giving people the opportunity to participate fully on their own terms.

Although she did not advance to the Top 10, Johnson earned the title of Miss International Continental – Asia Pacific 2026. Elizaveta Kuznetsova of Moldova was crowned Miss International 2026. / JAT