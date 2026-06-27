Katrina Halili wins Best Actress award in Japan

FOR the first time in her two-decade showbiz career, Katrina Halili has won a Best Actress award.

The Kapuso actress received the honor at the World Class Excellence Japan Awards (WCEJA) for her performance in the GMA television series Mommy Dearest.

“My first Best Actress Award from the World Class Excellence Japan Awards. This is a great honor for me as an actress and as someone who continues to work hard to improve my craft,” Halili wrote in an Instagram post.

“This award is not just for me, but for everyone who believed in me and continues to believe in me,” she added.

Katrina was not the only Filipino recognized at the awards ceremony. Angel Guardian also received an award for her performance in “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.”

In 2024, Katrina earned her first Best Supporting Actress trophy at the Emirates Film Festival for her role in the film “AbeNida.” / TRC S