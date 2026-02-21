KATSEYE announces Manon on hiatus

IN AN emotional update on February 20, 2026, KATSEYE announced member Manon’s temporary hiatus to prioritize her mental well-being and overall health.

In a moving statement, the group shared that this decision was finalized after “open and thoughtful conversations together,” highlighting the group’s overwhelming support for Manon.

KATSEYE reassured fans by promising the continuation of their scheduled activities despite Manon’s temporary absence.

The group expressed their support and commitment to one another and thanked its fans, the EYEKONS, for their “continued love, patience and understanding.”

The members also shared their hope to be “together again when the time is right.” (Tasha Zosa Anton)