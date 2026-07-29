Katy Perry upset over White House’s use of her song

SINGER Katy Perry has criticized the administration of President Donald Trump after the White House used her hit song “Firework” as the backing track for a TikTok video featuring footage of military strikes.

The White House described the nine-second clip as “unclassified” footage showing US-launched missiles striking Iran.

“I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the White House TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes,” the American pop star wrote on X.

“I did not approve this, I was not asked and I absolutely do not condone it,” Perry added.

The singer said she wrote “Firework,” which was released in 2010 as part of her album “Teenage Dream,” to serve as “an anthem of hope, healing and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments.”

“To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare,” Perry said. / TRC