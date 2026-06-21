Kawasan Falls remains open during P110M rehabilitation

TOURISM activities at the famed Kawasan Falls in Badian in southwest Cebu will continue despite the implementation of a P110-million rehabilitation program aimed at restoring portions of the ecotourism destination damaged by previous disasters.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, that the Provincial Government will carry out the rehabilitation in phases to ensure that the waterfall remains accessible to tourists while restoration works are ongoing.

“The area will not be closed. The rehabilitation will be done portion by portion so that tourism and people’s livelihoods will not be affected,” Baricuatro said in Cebuano.

The governor said the P110 million allocation covers four separate programs, most of which focus on rehabilitating areas affected by previous calamities, particularly typhoon Tino.

According to Baricuatro, one of the priorities is clearing rocks and debris that were carried by strong floodwaters and have since settled in sections of the river system.

“Most of these are rehabilitation programs, but we will make sure to preserve the natural environment of Kawasan because after the typhoon, many stones were washed downstream and remain in the middle of the water channels,” she said in Cebuano.

The phased implementation, she said, is intended to strike a balance between environmental restoration and the protection of livelihoods in Badian, where many residents depend on tourism-related activities for income.

Baricuatro added that public safety remains one of the Province’s primary considerations as rehabilitation works move forward.

“We want to clean the area, remove debris left by previous disasters and make sure that both residents and visitors remain safe,” she said.

Kawasan Falls, one of Cebu’s most popular ecotourism destinations, attracts thousands of local and foreign visitors every year and serves as a major economic lifeline for communities in Badian. / APRIL VINCE VILLACORTA, CNU intern