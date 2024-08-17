Kaya Iloilo drawn in tough group

KAYA Iloilo found itself in the “group of death” in the East Zone for the Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2 following the draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

The reigning Philippines Football League champion will be in Group E, which also consists of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Sydney FC and Hong Kong Eastern.

The other PFL team in the field, Dynamic Herb Cebu, will be with Jeonbuk Hyundai, Selangor and Muangthong in Group H.

Group F features Zhejiang, Port, Lion City Sailors and Persib Bandung; while Group G, the “group of hope” in the East, will have Bangkok United, Nam Dinh, Lee Man and Tampines Rovers.

The double round group stage will be played September to December, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

The Round of 16 starts in February.

The quarterfinals will be in March, the semifinals in April and the finals in May. / PNA