Kaye Abad gets tattoo in support of Cancer Survivors Month

Actress Kaye Abad marked Cancer Survivors Month this June by getting a tattoo symbolizing her journey as a survivor.

A Cebu-based tattoo studio, 032 Tattoo, shared photos and videos of the actress getting a pink ribbon tattoo on her right rib area. The pink ribbon is widely recognized as a symbol of breast cancer awareness and support.

In her caption, Abad wrote: “We celebrate every survivor, every scar, every silent battle, every tear, every prayer and every victory.”

“What we went through was never easy, but here we are… still fighting, still standing, still choosing hope. To everyone who continues this journey, know that your strength inspires more people than you realize,” she added.

Earlier, on May 17 during her 44th birthday, Abad revealed in a vlog that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2025. She later shared that she is now cancer-free. / TRC S