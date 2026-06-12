Kazakhstan triumphs vs Vietnam

MANILA – Kazakhstan sustained its momentum in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Cup with a stunning victory over Vietnam on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Candon City Sports Arena in Ilocos Sur.

Kristina Belova and Yuliya Fomenko combined for nine points in the fifth set as the Kazakhs prevailed over the defending champions, 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13, to finish Pool B with a 5-0 record.

Kazakhstan will next face the second-place team from Pool A, while Vietnam (4-1) takes on the top squad from that pool.

As of press time Friday, South Korea and Chinese Taipei were battling for the top spot in Pool A of the tournament, which is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and the City of Candon under Mayor Eric Singson.

Kazakhstan’s win ended Vietnam’s streak of 23 consecutive victories dating back to 2023.

The Kazakhs bowed twice to Vietnam in 2024, including the gold medal match at the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup in Manila.

Last year, Kazakhstan fell to Vietnam, bannered by Tran Thi Than Thuy at the AVC Nations Cup semifinals in Hanoi.

“We had lost against Vietnam and this win was really important for us. We prepared for this and I think we did a great job,” Belova, a member of the 2024 silver medal squad said after the match.

Belova scored 21 points on 19 attacks and two blocks. Zhanna Syroyeshkina also delivered 21 points, including 15 attacks and six aces, while Tatyana Yatskiv chipped in 20 points on 17 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

Fomenko, a veteran of Kazakhstan’s previous two campaigns, chipped in 13 points on nine attacks, three blocks and an ace.

Vietnam skipper Tran Thi Than Thuy finished with 25 points, all on attacks. / PNA