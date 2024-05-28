KBP Cebu: 2 Brigada anchors ‘unfit to broadcast’

THE Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Cebu Chapter has declared lawyer Juril Patiño and Dennes Tabar, Brigada News FM anchors, as “unfit” to broadcast following their controversial interview with a four-year-old sexual abuse victim.

In an undated resolution sent to SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by KBP Cebu chairman Allan Montesclaros, KBP Cebu stated that Tabar and Patiño are unsuitable for broadcasting, especially within a KBP member network or station.

“By their actions, it is very evident that Atty. Patiño has blatantly failed to consider, respect, and, more importantly, protect and uphold the rights of the minor, child victim,” reads a portion of the three-page resolution.

Brigada News FM Cebu operates under the congressional franchise of Mareco Broadcasting Network and is affiliated with KBP.

SunStar Cebu tried to get comments from Patiño via Facebook Messenger on Tuesday, but he had yet to respond as of writing.

The KBP “strongly” condemned the live interview broadcast conducted by Patiño, Tabar, and Jonalyn Jomabis on March 13, describing it as “graphic, obscene, indecent, sensitive, and uncaring.”

The live broadcast as of March 16 gained 7,500 views, 120 comments, and 144 shares.

The KBP said Patiño and Tabar are deemed unsuitable to continue presenting on-air due to violations of all ethical standards on coverages involving children outlined in Article 3, sections one to four of the KBP Broadcast Code of 2007.

Section 1 of the Article 4 of the KBP Broadcast Code of 2007 states that “children who are victims of abuse or in conflict with the law shall not be identified, directly or indirectly,” which they break on air during the exchange of dialogues.

The KBP maintained that res­ponsible broadcasting upholds high ethical and professional standards, emphasizing that both Patiño and Tabar asked inappropriate questions to the innocent victim.

To recall, the Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board has imposed a five-figure fine on Brigada News FM Cebu.

Several government departments in Cebu and media organizations, such as the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines, also called out the two anchors.

Patiño and Tabar have resumed broadcasting as of Tuesday, following their suspension. / DPC